A Golf Channel Host Used A Golf Club To Deliver The First Pitch At The Rays Game

Holly Sonders, one of the hosts for The Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive” show added a unique twist to baseball’s ceremonial first pitch.

Rather than throw a baseball prior to Monday night’s Rays game, Sonders used a golf club to hit a little chip shot to pitcher Cesar Ramos.

This isn’t the first time somebody has been creative with the first pitch at a Rays game. Last year, former Tampa Bay Lightning coach Guy Boucher used a hockey stick to hit the baseball to home plate. Here is a GIF of Sonders (via @Cut4):



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

And here is video from another angle ( via The Golf Channel ):

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.