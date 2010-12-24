VIDEO: Watch Two Goalies Square Off In The ECHL

It’s been a big season for hockey brawls around the world, but rarely do we see a goalie fight. Sure enough, in last night’s ECHL game between the Florida Everblades and Gwinnett Gladiators, Bobby Goepfert (No. 41) and Billy Sauer (No. 36) squared off.



You’ll see Goepfert jump in to defend an entangled teammate at the :47 mark and Sauer come skating down the rink to challenge him. There were 34 penalties called in the game.

The Gladiators are 0-9-1 in their last 10 games which might explain their rage.



