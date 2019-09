Glen “Big Baby” Davis was unhappy with a foul call during the Orlando Magic’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night.



How did he express his frustration with the call? By pulling his pants down right in front of the official. Take a look at Big Baby’s shorts removal and subsequent technical foul (via That NBA Lottery Pick).

