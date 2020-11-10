An Austrian soccer player scored an incredible, award-worthy scorpion kick goal that left the opposition motionless and his teammates in awe

Twitter/Bundesliga Lazaro’s stunning goal was his first ever for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The FIFA Puskas Award is the award given to the player judged to have scored the best goal of the calendar year in world soccer.

On Sunday, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Valentino Lazaro all but secured the trophy for 2020 â€” thanks to a stunning, once-in-a-lifetime scorpion kick goal against Bayer Leverkusen.

With his side trailing 4-2 at the death, the Austrian defender flew into the air to latch on to teammate Patrick Herrmann’s cross with the back of his heel, looping the ball into the top corner.

Leverkusen’s defenders stood motionless as the net rippled, while cries of joy and awe rang out from the sidelines at the BayArena.

Watch Lazaro’s stunner here:

HOW has he pulled this off?! ???? The most outrageous scorpion kick from Valentino Lazaro ???? pic.twitter.com/DvIEcxPh6O — Goal (@goal) November 9, 2020

“Tino’s goal was unbelievable,” Gladbach’s Lars Stindl said after. “In the moment he scored it, I couldn’t understand what he was trying to do. You don’t score goals like that every day!”

Despite scoring the sure-fire goal of the year, however, Lazaro himself wasn’t all that impressed given it came just too little to late for Marco Rose’s, who lost the game 4-3.

“Yes, I am happy about my first goal for @borussia,” he tweeted.

Yes, I am happy about my first goal for @borussia. ????????

But unfortunately we couldn't win this game!

Take a deep breath and get right back to work after the international break. ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZgEjgzFORz — Valentino Lazaro (@valentinolazaro) November 8, 2020

“But unfortunately we couldn’t win this game! Take a deep breath and get right back to work after the international break.”

Gladbach next take on FC Augsburg on Saturday November 21.

