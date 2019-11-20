This video gives a rare look inside Apple's $5 billion 'spaceship' headquarters

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

A Youtube video recently spotted by The Loop’s Dave Mark gives a tour of Apple’s‘spaceship’ headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The campus was finished in 2018, and cost about $US5 billion to construct.

It’s usually closed to the public, except for a visitor centre or for press events held at Steve Jobs Theatre.

Apple Park, the company’s new headquarters in Cupertino, CA, was completed last year. With a circular, futuristic design that’s instantly recognisable, it’s often called the “spaceship.” The public rarely gets to see inside the building, though, and visitors are only allowed in a certain areas.

But an August video from YouTuber Yongsung Kim, recently spotted by The Loop executive editor Dave Mark, gives the rest of us a chance to see inside Apple’s famed headquarters.

The headquarters was completed in 2018 and cost Apple $US5 billion. There’s a visitors centre and store for tourists looking to check out the campus where can buy official Apple apparel and merchandise only available to purchase there.

Steve Jobs Theatre, a circular building next to the “spaceship” portion of the campus, offers 360-degree views thanks to its circular, all-glass walls. Once inside, a marble staircase leads to an underground auditorium, and at least once a year press are invited inside to see the next Apple products announced.

The large, doughnut-shaped ring of Apple Park is the main building where some 12,000 Apple employees work. The campus is also eco-friendly, blurring the line between indoors and outdoors with four-story glass windows, large orchards that supply fruit for the cafeterias, and solar panels on the roof.

The building is even designed to be earthquake proof, according to former design chief Jony Ive. He told the New York Times that he and former CEO Steve Jobs considered preparing for natural disasters essential to the design of the new headquarters.

