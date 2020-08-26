A 4-year-old girl stood completely still during her dance recital, and people are calling her 'a mood'

TikTok/chubbybeagle As the other girls danced, Charlie stood perfectly still.

A TikTok video of a four-year-old girl refusing to move during her dance recital has been viewed 4.5 million times.

Charlie Cosby can be seen standing perfectly still on stage, while those around her perform a number of routines.

People are loving it, with various fans calling Charlie “a mood.”

The young girl’s mother Tiffany told Insider that “she knew the dance, but in true Charlie fashion doesn’t do anything she doesn’t want to.”

A four-year-old girl is delighting people around the world with her decision not to move a muscle during her dance recital.

Charlie Cosby was performing in an outdoor show in Indiana with a group of girls dressed up in sparkly purple outfits when she decided to stand perfectly still for the majority of the performance.

“She knew the dance, but in true Charlie fashion doesn’t do anything she doesn’t want to,” her mother Tiffany told Insider.

The young girl’s refusal to move was captured on video and posted on TikTok by an audience member who was there to watch their niece, and it swiftly garnered a huge reaction.

“Went to my niece’s outdoor dance recital and witnessed this legend,” wrote TikTok user Caleb, AKA @chubbybeagle.

The video shows Charlie standing perfectly still on the stage, while all the other children and the teacher dance around her.

It has now been viewed 4.5 million times, with many people finding Charlie’s performance amusing.

“This gurl is a freaking mood,” one person commented.

“She’s amazing,” added another.

After the TikTok started trending, Charlie’s mother Tiffany found out about it and got in touch with Caleb, sending him a second clip to share of “the only movement recorded during her 6 minute performance:” Charlie moving her hair out of her face.

However, Tiffany said that Charlie did ultimately do some dancing in the finale, when she was no longer positioned at the front of the stage.

Tiffany Cosby Charlie Cosby in her recital outfit.

“Charlie is a natural born performer, but is outrageously shy when it comes to new people, environments, and crowds,” Tiffany told Insider.

“We had a feeling she might opt out of actually dancing so I had spoken with her beforehand and assured her I would be right down front so she could see me the whole time as she does better when I’m around.”

She added: “We make sure she always knows we love her and support her regardless.

“While watching her I just tried to telepathically reassure her it was OK but to no avail, so we just smiled and cheered her on anyway.”

Tiffany Cosby Charlie ‘doesn’t do anything she doesn’t want to.’

Tiffany says the vast majority of the comments the family has received have been positive, telling Insider that “this will be such an awesome memory for her,” even though she doesn’t quite understand now.

“She’s seen herself on TV and online and I don’t think she fully comprehends the magnitude of her sassy self since she’s only four (and rightfully so), but she will definitely enjoy it looking back when she’s older,” Tiffany said.

Despite her shyness on stage, the mum said her daughter is constantly putting on her own “TikTok and YouTube shows” and singing songs.

Tiffany Cosby Charlie and her mum Tiffany.

“We have always joked from day one that her attitude, expressive nature, and strong willed silence would make her ‘famous’ one day but we really never expected it to truly come to fruition,” Tiffany said.

“I definitely think with all the current events she was extremely relatable and the outpouring of love and support she’s received is overwhelmingly amazing.

“She’s definitely destined for stardom once she gains confidence on stage.”

