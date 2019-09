A girl in Sao Paulo, Brazil who climbed down onto subway tracks — reportedly to get her cell phone — escaped an oncoming train by an instant when a security guard pulled her onto the platform, according to MSN.



The dramatic rescue, at the Corinthians-Itaquera Metro station, was caught on video and posted to YouTube last week:

