Yankees Manager Joe Girardi Went After A Heckler During His Post-Game Press Conference Last Night

It seems like the pressure of losing a double digit lead in the AL East may be getting to New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi.



Or perhaps he was just really annoyed after getting swept by the Chicago White Sox.

Either way, he clearly wasn’t all that excited about having his post game press conference interrupted by a rowdy fan Wednesday (via USA Today).



