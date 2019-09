It was a year ago when San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow was left in a coma after being beaten by two Los Angeles Dodgers fans following a game. And while Stow was unable to attend the Giants home opener this year, he did help his son throw out the ceremonial first pitch.



Here’s the video (via CBSNews.com)…





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.