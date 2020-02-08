Giannis Antetokounmpo roasted James Harden during the NBA All-Star draft — 'I want somebody that's going to pass the ball'

Morry Gash/AP The Milwaukee Bucks star ultimately chose ‘the crossover killer, step back master’ Kemba Walker with his third pick and LeBron James picked up Harden.

Team captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James selected their teams for the 2020 NBA All-Star game in a televised draft Thursday night.

When it came time to select his first guard, Antetokounmpo revealed that he was torn between Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young and Boston Celtics ankle breaker Kemba Walker.

When TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley asked why the reigning MVP was not considering “the dribbler” – AKA James Harden – for the pick, Antetokounmpo chuckled and said “I want somebody that’s going to pass the ball.”

The Milwaukee Bucks star went with Walker for his third pick, and James went on to select Harden with the next pick.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

James Harden is undoubtedly one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen.

He’s also a ball hog, at least according to reigning MVP and 2020 NBA All-Star game captain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo and fellow All-Star captain LeBron James selected their teams in the second annual televised All-Star draft Thursday night. When it came time for the reigning MVP to select his first guard, Antetokounmpo revealed that he was torn between Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young and Boston Celtics ankle breaker Kemba Walker.

“Wait, you don’t want the dribbler?” TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley quipped in an obvious allusion to Harden.

“I want somebody that’s going to pass the ball,” Antetokounmpo chuckled.

The Milwaukee Bucks star ultimately chose “the crossover killer, step-back master” Walker with his third pick. James selected Harden directly after.

Check out the complete list of pick-by-pick NBA All-Star selections below:

NBA 2020 NBA All-Star draft selections.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.