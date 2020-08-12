Giannis Antetokounmpo got ejected after head-butting a Wizards player

via Fox Sports/NBA Giannis Antetokounmpo headbutts Moe Wagner.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was thrown out of the Milwaukee Bucks game on Tuesday after headbutting Washington Wizards forward Moe Wagner.

The incident occurred in the second quarter after Antetokounmpo was called for a charging foul after barreling into Wagner at the top of the key. The Bucks challenged the call, but the call stood, despite the fact that Wagner was still moving when he took position to draw the charge.

After exchanging words with Wagner, Antetokounmpo later approached Wagner and heatbutted him.

Antetokounmpo was ejected, while Wanger was awarded two free throws.

Watch the incident below:

Here's the whole Moe Wagner – Giannis Antetokounmpo headbutt incident pic.twitter.com/OzBIuyoWeI — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 12, 2020

Antetokounmpo returned on Tuesday after missing Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors to recover from an oral procedure, making the headbutt all the more puzzling of a decision.

Earlier in the bubble, Antetokounmpo had to be restrained after getting tangled up with Brooklyn Nets forward Donta Hall.

Luckily, for the Bucks, Tuesday’s game is essentially meaningless – they have the No. 1 seed locked up and the Wizards are eliminated from playoff contention.

