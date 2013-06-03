USA Soccer Is Beating Germany Thanks To A Horrendous Mistake By The German Keeper

The U.S. Men’s National Team was already up 1-0 on Germany in their international friendly when Jozy Altidore scored on an easy volley just 13 minutes into the match. But it was the second goal that everybody is talking about.



With the U.S. pressuring the Germans in their own end, Marc-André ter Stegen was about to clear a back-pass from one his teammates when he saw pressure coming and let the ball go. Fortunately for the Americans, the goalie was too close to his own net and he couldn’t recover in time, leading to the own goal and a 2-0 lead.

Here is a GIF of the play. You can see the full video below…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



And here is Altidore’s goal earlier in the match…

[image url="http://farm8.staticflickr.com/7330/8927023249_48647fb541_o.gif" link="lightbox" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.