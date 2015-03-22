Coach of NCAA Tournament's biggest Cinderella gave an amazing post-game speech after crushing loss

Georgia State became the darlings of this year’s NCAA Tournament when the 14-seed upset 3rd-seed Baylor while being led by a coach with a torn Achilles tendon and his son whose shooting will eventually lead him to the NBA.

However, Georgia State’s Cinderella run came to an end in the round-of-32 with a tough loss to Xavier.

After the game, coach Ron Hunter gave a great post-game speech about why his kids should be proud and why it was, in his words, “the greatest week of his life.”

“Nobody expected us to be where we were today,” Hunter told his team. “Man, that was a hell of a run … Guys, what we did was something special. You guys will remember this for the rest of your lives … you made not only Georgia State proud. You made the city of Atlanta proud. And man, the whole country found out who Georgia State is, what we are really about.”

Here’s the video:

Before the speech, Hunter was brought to tears when his son R.J. came out of the game in the final moments.

The younger Hunter is a junior, but is projected to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft if he decides to go pro.

