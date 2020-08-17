Video shows students at the University of North Georgia starting the semester with a huge party as the state battles a surge in coronavirus infections

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty The University of North Georgia campus seen in 2018.

A video posted over the weekend shows hundreds of people attending a party near the campus of the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.

The state is currently experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections, with people aged 18 to 29 making up the bulk of the cases, according to state data.

The university responded to the video, issuing a statement saying that they are “disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore COVID-19 public health guidance.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hundreds of University of North Georgia students were filmed attending a crowded outdoor party off campus this weekend, as the state battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

Footage of the party spread on social media over the weekend, prompting the university to issue a response.

The university said in a statement that the Saturday night party happened at an off-campus apartment complex.

First night back at University of North Georgia in Dahlonega. ???????? pic.twitter.com/VAmZ2TLvuz — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 16, 2020

“We are disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore COVID-19 public health guidance by congregating in a large group without social distancing or face coverings,” the statement read, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

“The University of North Georgia continues to emphasise to our students and university community that everyone has an individual responsibility both on and off campus to follow guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus.”

A North Georgia student named Julianna told Fox 5 Atlanta that this welcome-back party happens every year, but she was surprised so many of her classmates attended during a global pandemic.

“I’m really not comfortable with going back on campus tomorrow probably knowing more than a thousand of my peers have been at this party,” she said.

Classes at the school started back up on Monday, with students being advised not to come to campus if they develop coronavirus symptoms and to wear face masks when in school buildings, according to The Gainesville Times.

Georgia is currently battling a surge of coronavirus cases, and young people aged 18 to 29 are currently making up the bulk of those cases at more than 55,000, according to data released by the state.

Many schools have decided not to reopen fully this fall. Hundreds of American higher-education institutions reversed or delayed their reopening plans in recent weeks, citing student and staff safety concerns, state regulations, and limited testing availability, according to Inside Higher Ed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.