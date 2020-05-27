New video appears to show police forcing George Floyd out of his car moments before an officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes

Screenshot/Fox9 A still from a video shows police in Minneapolis trying to arrest George Floyd before his death.

New video obtained by local news station KMSP on Tuesday appears to shows two police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, forcefully removing a black man from his car.

George Floyd was pinned down by an officer for nearly eight minutes on Monday, during which he became unresponsive and later died. The incident was captured on video and has been widely shared on social media.

All officers involved in the altercation were fired, Mayor Jacob Frey said in a tweet on Tuesday, praising it as “the right call.”

Floyd was pinned down by an officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for nearly eight minutes on Monday. He became unresponsive during the encounter and later died.

The incident was captured on video, during which Floyd can be heard telling the officers involved that he “can’t breathe.”

New video recorded from inside a car behind Floyd’s vehicle appears to show the moments before Floyd was pinned to the ground.

New video sent to us shows the moment George Floyd was removed from his vehicle and handcuffed on 38th and Chicago.

Video courtesy of Christopher Belfrey pic.twitter.com/MiIIula4sA — Alex Lehnert (@AlexLehnertFox9) May 26, 2020

In the video, officers can be seen wrestling with a man, believed to be Floyd according to local news, in an effort to remove him from his vehicle. Another officer then walks over to the driver’s side of the vehicle to assist in handcuffing and ejecting him from the car. He can be heard pleading with the officers during the struggle though it is unclear from the video what exactly was said.

A police statement on Tuesday said that police responded to “a report of a forgery in progress” at around 8:00 p.m. local time on Monday. They said the suspect “appeared to be under the influence.”

According to police, officers arrived and found Floyd, believed to be in his 40s, inside of his car. Police ordered Floyd to step out of the vehicle, during which they say he “physically resisted officers.”

“Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress,” the statement said. “He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Centre by ambulance where he died a short time later.”

The officers involved in the altercation were fired, Mayor Jacob Frey said in a tweet on Tuesday, praising it as “the right call.”

In a press conference on Tuesday, Frey said the FBI and state authorities are investigating Floyd’s death.

“Being black in America should not be a death sentence,” said Frey. “This officer failed in the most basic, human sense.”

Ben Crump, an attorney representing Floyd’s family, said police used “abusive, excessive, and inhumane use of force.”

“How many ‘while black’ deaths will it take until the racial profiling and undervaluing of black lives by police finally end?” he said in a statement.

