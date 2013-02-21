English Footballer Scores Incredible Goal From His Own Half

Normally Swindon Town, a third division club in England, wouldn’t garner much attention on this side of the pond. But when Gary Roberts scores a goal from his own half of the pitch, it is worth a look.



While most long-range goals in soccer are accidental to some degree (bad bounce, wind, etc.), Roberts noticed that the keeper had wandered too far from net and took advantage of the mistake (via 101greatgoals.com)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

