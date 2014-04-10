The Most Ridiculous Arnold Palmer Story We've Ever Heard

Cork Gaines

This week marks the 50th anniversary of Arnold Palmer’s fourth win at The Masters and prior to this year’s tournament, Gary Player, a 3-time champion, took a moment to tell his favourite story about Palmer.

The incident occurred during a televised tournament in Japan when Palmer, in Players’ words “had a big poop” on the green. One of the tournament officials blamed Player because “Palmer [is] king, he [would] never do it.”

Here is the video via The Golf Channel.

