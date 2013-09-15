Garreth Bale And Cristiano Ronaldo Both Scored Goals In First Game As Real Madrid Teammate

Gareth Bale scored a goal in his first game since joining Real Madrid after the club paid a record $US132 million transfer fee.
There was nothing particularly gorgeous about the goal itself, coming from point-blank range on a cross. But like all great goal-scorers, Bale knew exactly where he needed to be and was ready for the pass. Later, Cristiano Ronaldo would also score accounting for both goals in the 2-2 draw.
Here is the video via beIN. You can see Ronaldo’s goal at the 1:05 mark…
And here is Bale unleashing his heart celebration for the first time as a member of Real Madrid…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.