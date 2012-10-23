Gangnam Style Is Now A Football Celebration

Mike Tolbert had just 11 carries and one touchdown in the Carolina Panthers’ first five games. So it takes some machismo to learn the Gangnam Style dance in preparation of celebrating a touchdown. Of course, maybe Tolbert does the dance outside of football and this was all he could think of after crossing the goalline. But we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt…



