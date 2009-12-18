Video Games Set To Bounce Back In 2010

After a disappointing 2009, the gaming industry is set to turn things around in 2010, according to analysis from Benjamin Schachter and Thomas White of Broadpoint AmTech.

What will lead growth in 2010? In a note today, they say:

Demand from “core gamers” — basically the Xbox 360 and PS3, and NOT music or Nintendo — which is already evident in the final months of 2009. They add: “Core gamer software has actually grown 17% y/y over the past six months in the U.S. according to the NPD Group (while Music was down 52% and Nintendo platforms were down 11%).”

Easier comps from Nintendo and music, which had both had a monster 2008 but an especially lousy 2009.

A boost from motion-sensor devices, like Microsoft’s Project Natal.

Further hardware price cuts.

