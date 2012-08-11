Look Inside 'Video Games New York,' An Old School Gamer's Paradise

Kim Bhasin, Business Insider
Giulio Graziani is the owner of Video Games New York. Located just around the corner from The Village Voice headquarters and NYU’s Journalism School, this little shop boasts a blindingly yellow awning so bright no one could ever miss it (we actually spotted the store from two blocks away).The inside of this quiet little store, however, is an old school gamer’s paradise.
Click here to see photos >
The walls are stacked from floor to ceiling with old, used, modern, and imported game cartridges, game consoles, and iconic game paraphernalia that would send even the mildest gamer into video game shock.
Opened in 2005, this store has become a gaming icon both in New York City and throughout the country. As Graziani told us, a good amount of people know about the store and if they don’t, well, it’s the first hit if you google video games in New York.
It’s also a video game museum showcasing the evolution of gaming history, from the very first console prototypes to the modern and flashy PSP and Nintendo 3DS. “Video games are a part of American history,” Graziani told us, “it’s a culture and its important to showcase this cultural heritage.”
“What I learned living in Italy is that your present is determined by your past. So when I opened this store I tried to create something that would show people exactly how video games got to the present. Video Games New York is truly part-store, part-museum – a timeline and logic of what video game culture is.”
Here's the yellow awning – there are life-size Mario and Sonic statues in the store window that you can't miss.
Check out the difference in package size! They're both the same Nintendo 3DS XL (or LL, as they call it in Japan). But the Japanese version (top) doesn't come with a charger because Nintendo handhelds are so popular in Japan.
A gamer's paradise – shelves upon shelves of old, used, and brand new games for every kind of console on sale.
Before the Oculus Rift, there was the Nintendo Virtual Boy. We used to play these at our local Blockbuster!
This is a Nintendo Game & Watch, a handheld electronic game that was produced between 1980 and 1991.
We found a Mario poster signed by Miyamoto (Shigeru Miyamoto, legendary designer and producer at Nintendo).
We had a great time looking around. We'll definitely be back to pick up some new games for our N64 and Nintendo DS.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.