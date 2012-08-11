Look Inside 'Video Games New York,' An Old School Gamer's Paradise

Kim Bhasin, Business Insider



Giulio Graziani is the owner of Video Games New York. Located just around the corner from The Village Voice headquarters and NYU’s Journalism School, this little shop boasts a blindingly yellow awning so bright no one could ever miss it (we actually spotted the store from two blocks away).The inside of this quiet little store, however, is an old school gamer’s paradise.

Click here to see photos >

The walls are stacked from floor to ceiling with old, used, modern, and imported game cartridges, game consoles, and iconic game paraphernalia that would send even the mildest gamer into video game shock.

Opened in 2005, this store has become a gaming icon both in New York City and throughout the country. As Graziani told us, a good amount of people know about the store and if they don’t, well, it’s the first hit if you google video games in New York.

It’s also a video game museum showcasing the evolution of gaming history, from the very first console prototypes to the modern and flashy PSP and Nintendo 3DS. “Video games are a part of American history,” Graziani told us, “it’s a culture and its important to showcase this cultural heritage.”

“What I learned living in Italy is that your present is determined by your past. So when I opened this store I tried to create something that would show people exactly how video games got to the present. Video Games New York is truly part-store, part-museum – a timeline and logic of what video game culture is.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.