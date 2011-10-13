Why EA Is Now Working With Unilever On Its Dove Campaign

Photo: By Marco Arment on Flickr

Electronic Arts is best known for sexy products like the Sims, Madden NFL and FIFA.So it’s a surprise to hear that EA is now working with Unilever on its latest Dove campaign. But it’s part of the latest trend of video gaming companies pairing up with brands.



“As our industry becomes more complex, it also democratizes gaming,” Peter Moore, the COO of EA, said during an Advertising Week panel event.

In fact, Unilever spent “between several hundred thousand and a million” dollars, Unilever Senior Brand Manager Aaron Crandall said at the panel, to integrate its Dove body products into a game that’s part of EA subsidiary Pogo, which hosts more than 150 free online games. EA plans to roll out the Dove add-ins in November.

When people have an interactive gaming experience, they’re more invested in it, Moore says. They’re likely to come back to it, and to pay attention to what’s going on within the game’s context.

In fact, EA has even developed an analytics dashboard, EA Legend, which tracks specific campaigns, aggregating gender demographics, specific ads’ performance, and click-through data in real time.

But since gaming is relatively new territory for advertisers, it can be tough to get consumers to pay attention — particularly when it comes to mobile games, which can easily get lost among the hundreds of others out there, Dave Madden, EA’s senior vice president for global solutions said at the panel. “If you spend $1 million on a game for a brand, you better budget another $10 million for marketing.”

