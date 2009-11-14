Sony PS3 Stealing Share From Wii, Xbox

Non-PC gaming sales in the U.S. totalled just $1.03 billion in October, down 18% from a year ago, according to Wall Street reports citing NPD reports.



Console sales were hit even harder, dropping 23% to $380.74 million. Here’s how the units break out per console:

Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Wii sold 506,900 units, up 10% from September, thanks to its price cut. It’s still down 37% year over year.

Nintendo DS sold 457,600 units, down 13% m/m, down 7% y/y.

Playstation 3 sold 320,600 units, down 8% m/m, but up 69% y/y.

Xbox 360 sold 249,700 units, down 29% m/m, down 33% y/y.

Sony PSP 174,600 units, down 8% m/m, down 10% y/y.

Analysts expected a steep drop in October, thanks to tough comparisons to last year. The next two months should improve. For the year, sales are expected to be flat to slightly up.

illustration via: SuperMarioLegacy

