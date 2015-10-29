This creepy survey finding might make you wary of people who play video games for hours

Orion Pictures Hannibal Lecter might not look too bad to someone who plays Call of Duty for hours on end.

Your video game habit might say something about your sexual proclivities — at least according to dating website OkCupid.

In a survey, the dating website found that people who have spent more than eight hours playing video games are 25% more likely to say they’d consider sleeping with a serial killer.

Here’s how the OkCupid crunched their numbers.

To create a dating profile on OkCupid, users answer an in-depth series of questions. In honour of Halloween, the website asked some particularly creepy questions, including the serial killer question and “Do you like the taste of blood?”

The site used responses from more than 10 million users, comparing people who answered “yes” to those questions to the general population.

Here’s a few more of their findings.

Women who believe in ghosts are 7% more likely to film themselves having sex

If you dress up for Halloween, you’re 19% more open to having sex in costume

If you’re a fan of scary movies, you’re 15% more likely to want to receive pain during sex

If you play Dungeons and Dragons, you’re 20% more likely to enjoy the taste of blood

Of course, it’s important to note there’s quite a difference between saying you’d do something — like having sex with a serial killer — and actually doing it.

And don’t worry too much, video game lovers. Playing video games has also been shown to increase decision-making skills and even help you control your dreams.

You can find the whole OkCupid analysis here.

