European Researchers Discover Gamers Are Stuck In Virtual World Permanently

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

According to new research, video game players instinctively behave as if they are in a virtual gaming world in their everyday lives.SBS reports that new research, conducted jointly by Stockholm University and Nottingham Trent University, proves the existence of Game Transfer Phenomenon (GTP), where those affected begin to naturally act as if they were playing a video game.



Examples of GTP include instinctively reaching for a controller when required to act or envisioning a menu of choices when selecting something. More extreme episodes describe seeing energy boxes appearing over people’s heads.

The study was conducted by interviewing 42 gamers between the ages of 15 and 21. It will be published in the next edition of the International Journal of Cyber behaviour, Psychology and Learning.

