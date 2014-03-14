12 Video Game Movies That Bombed At The Box Office

While Hollywood has cashed in on book series after book series, it’s no secret directors have failed to perfect the art of bringing popular video games to the big screen.
Unless it’s a “Lara Croft” or “Resident Evil” film led by Angelina Jolie or Milla Jovovich, most game adaptations suffer from poor scripts, weak dialogue, and acting from unrecognised talent that resulted in awful reviews and box-office reception.
When “Need for Speed” comes to theatres Friday, DreamWorks hopes it can break that cycle with the help of “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul.
Based on the popular franchise that’s turning 20 this year, the film cost an estimated $US66 million to make.
Current estimates are tracking the film for a $19 million debut. That number may be tough to crack as many reviews pouring out for the adaptation aren’t positive.
We’ve compiled the worst-performing video game adaptations. Movies are ranked according to monetary intake compared to its budget.
Budget: $20 million
Worldwide: $US52.3 million
Distributor: Open Road Films
The sequel to the 2006 adaptation received a 5% on critic aggregator Rotten Tomatoes for being a jumble of jump-scare tactics combined with weak performances. That's probably why it made about half as much as the original at the box office.
The first film's director Christophe Gans turned down the sequel. Writer Roger Avary didn't return after he was sentenced to a year in prison for vehicular manslaughter.
Budget: $12 million
Worldwide: $US13.8 million
Distributor: Artisan
You probably see Sega's 'House of the Dead' in nearly every arcade you step foot inside. The film adaptation was considered a cheesy horror adaptation.
Budget: $60 million
Worldwide: $US56 million
Distributor: Universal
The first-person shooter from id Software was tossed around at movie studios for a while (the rights went from Universal and Columbia Pictures to Warner Bros. before finally returning to Universal).
Reviews for director Andrzej Bartkowiak's ('Romeo Must Die') adaptation were pretty awful. Fans of the game were upset the film strayed from the game's plot of a virus to an invasion of demonic creatures on Mars.
Here's how Roger Ebert described the film:
''Doom' is like some kid came over and is using your computer and won't let you play.'
This was also one of The Rock's first movie roles.
Budget: $7.8 million
Worldwide: $US2.3 million
Distributor: Gramercy
'Double Dragon' is one of the rare movies to receive 0% from Rotten Tomatoes.
Like many other poor-performing video game adaptations, this film also suffers from acting and dialogue.
Budget: $20 million
Worldwide: $US10.4 million
Distributor: Lionsgate
Instead of a scary thriller, the film featuring Christian Slater and Tara Reid came off as a laughfest with little in common to the PlayStation game from Infogrames.
Budget: $21 million
Worldwide: $US7.5 million
Distributor: Weinstein/Dimension
'Dead or Alive' was based on the martial arts game from Temco that's mostly known for its characterization of sexy women fighting on screen.
The movie was much of the same -- attractive women fighting on screen in a tournament for a large sum of money. While 'Dead or Alive' tried to stick to the game's plot the film lacked in acting and a sensible plot and arrived DOA.
Budget: $25 million
Worldwide: $US3 million
Distributor: Romar Entertainment
Co-star Michael Madsen called the movie an abomination, while the game's voice actress Laura Bailey said she couldn't get through 20 minutes of the movie at a 2007 Anime panel.
Director Uwe Boll made previous video game film adaptations of 'House of the Dead' and 'Alone in the Dark,' which are also on this list.
Budget: $30 million
Worldwide: $US11.6 million
Distributor: Fox
Unlike many adaptations, the film had one of 1999's biggest actors, Freddie Prinze Jr. Plus, series creator Chris Roberts was in charge of directing, so fans of the game were excited.
Unfortunately, a lot of changes were made in the film from the main character (Prinze) suddenly receiving some sort of super powers to giant, hairless cats appearing on screen.
In the end, the computer simulation game from Origin ended up being one of the worst-received video game adaptations by critics and fans alike.
Budget: $48 million
Worldwide: $US20.9 million
Distributor: Buena Vista
Nearly every big movie studio wanted the rights to one of the most iconic video game characters ever made.
Instead of going that route, Nintendo sold the rights for $US2 million to a pair of indie filmmakers -- Roland Joffé ('The Killing Fields') and Jake Eberts ('Dances with Wolves') -- who admitted they weren't even into games.
'I don't think either of us had ever fully involved ourselves in the game at all, which might have had something to do with the end result,' Joffé told Wired.
This resulted in script rewrites, last minute changes and a set atmosphere that was described as 'totally anarchic.'
Budget: $50 million
Worldwide: $US12.8 million
Distributor: Fox
'Doom' wasn't director Andrzej Bartkowiak's only poor-received video game adaptation. He couldn't get the popular Capcom series to take off at theatres either.
'Street Fighter' deviated from source material with a weak plot and script. (Note that a lot of video game adaptations don't appear to be big on good screenplays and dialogue.)
Interestingly enough, Black Eyed Peas' member Taboo had a role in the film.
Budget: $60 million
Worldwide: $US13 million
Distributor: Freestyle Releasing
Based on the role-playing game from Microsoft Game Studios, the film failed to debut in the top ten at the box office opening weekend even though it featured action star Jason Statham.
The film was another flop from director Uwe Boll ('Alone in the Dark,' 'BloodRayne') that some reviewers saw as a 'Lord of the Rings' ripoff.
Budget: $137 million
Worldwide: $US85 million
Distributor: Sony/Columbia Pictures
The adaptation of the popular Square Enix game was made by first-time director and Final Fantasy game creator Hironobu Sakaguchi but failed to deliver a compelling storyline.
Despite its failure at the box office, the film's computer graphics well received. 'Final Fantasy' was the first computer-generated movie to contain photorealistic characters. The film served as inspiration for the Bioware team that produced the 'Mass Effect' series.
