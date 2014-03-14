12 Video Game Movies That Bombed At The Box Office

Disney/DreamWorks ‘Need for Speed’ vies to break out as a successful video game to film adaptation for DreamWorks.

While Hollywood has cashed in on book series after book series, it’s no secret directors have failed to perfect the art of bringing popular video games to the big screen.

Unless it’s a “Lara Croft” or “Resident Evil” film led by Angelina Jolie or Milla Jovovich, most game adaptations suffer from poor scripts, weak dialogue, and acting from unrecognised talent that resulted in awful reviews and box-office reception.

When “Need for Speed” comes to theatres Friday, DreamWorks hopes it can break that cycle with the help of “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul.

Based on the popular franchise that’s turning 20 this year, the film cost an estimated $US66 million to make.

Current estimates are tracking the film for a $19 million debut. That number may be tough to crack as many reviews pouring out for the adaptation aren’t positive.

We’ve compiled the worst-performing video game adaptations. Movies are ranked according to monetary intake compared to its budget.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.