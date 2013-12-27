This Designer Made A Video Game To Propose To His Girlfriend

In order to pull off a successful marriage proposal, you’ll need to have considerable creativity and patience. The moment needs to be just right once you ask someone to share their life with you.

Some people choose to propose to their significant other where they had their first date. 3D game designer Robert Fink decided to pop the question to his girlfriend in the form of a video game.

We first saw this video on The Verge. Fink and his friends created a fake game called Knight Man. They tricked Fink’s girlfriend Angel into testing out to see if it had any bugs. Fortunately, they got her reaction on tape.

Angel takes control of the Knight and various achievements and beats the first level. The Knight saves the princess and pops the ultimate question at the end. Watch the rest of the video below.

