Video Game Industry Added $5 Billion To U.S. Economy In 2009

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has released a new report, conducted by Economists Incorporated, called Video Games in the 21st Century, which found that the computer and video game industry contributed $5 billion to the U.S. economy last year.



At a time when the U.S. has been struggling with one of the worst economic recessions in history, it’s clear that games have been providing a nice lift (even though they, too, are not immune to recession).

The ESA also found that the entertainment software industry’s real annual growth rate from 2005 to 2009 exceeded 10 per cent, which is actually more than seven times the growth rate of the U.S. economy as a whole.

“Despite a challenging economic environment, the entertainment software industry continues to grow and create new jobs at a rapid pace,” said Michael D. Gallagher, president and CEO of the ESA. “Computer and video game companies have made an important contribution to our nation’s economy while stimulating technological innovations and expanding the impact of games on our daily lives.

As the findings of this report suggest, the entertainment software industry is well positioned to sustain these economic and social contributions well into the future.”

Other important findings from the study included:

The computer and video game industry directly employs more than 32,000 individuals, a number that has increased by nearly nine per cent annually since 2005;

Industry employees earn an average annual compensation of $89,781;

Total compensation for all workers directly employed in the computer and video game industry was $2.9 billion in 2009; and

The industry directly and indirectly employs more than 120,000 people in the United States.

California remains the largest employer of computer and video game personnel in the nation, providing more than $2.6 billion in direct and indirect compensation to Californians last year.

Entertainment software companies in the Golden State added approximately $2.1 billion to the state’s economy and grew by a real annual rate of 11.4 per cent from 2005 to 2009, compared to a period of negative growth for California’s overall economy.

Texas ranked second nationally in computer and video game personnel in 2009, with 13,613 direct and indirect employees;

Washington’s entertainment software companies directly and indirectly employ 11,225 individuals;

Virginia’s computer and video game industry continues to experience tremendous growth, expanding by 77 per cent from 2005 to 2009; and

The six states with the greatest number of entertainment software industry employees were, in order, California, Texas, Washington, New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.

