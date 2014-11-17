These Screenshots Show Why 'Video Game High School' Is So Popular

If you think video games are big now, just think how big they would be if we reached the point of truly immersive virtual reality.

In this future, playing a video game would feel like you were actually questing through mystical lands, racing sports cars, or fighting with guns, all without the possibility of physical harm.

Everyone would play video games, and elite gamers would play in school or professional leagues, and star players would be celebrities.

This vision is the premise of “Video Game High School,” a Kickstarter-backed show that is being promoted as part of a huge YouTube ad campaign. The first episode currently has around 12 million views on YouTube and a rabid fan base. Now in its third season, the show can also be seen at the home of RocketJump Studios as well as Netflix and other paid streaming sites.

“VGHS” is smart, funny, ambitious, and well-made, so it’s no wonder that it’s blowing up. For a preview, check out the highlights in our Episode One Spoilers.

