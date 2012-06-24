The Best And Worst Video Game-To-Movie Adaptions

Angelina Jolie won over audiences as a Lara Croft look-alike.

Photo: Paramount screenshot

Sony Pictures recently announced the studio signed on to produce “Shadow of the Colossus,” an action-adventured video game designed for PlayStation.Josh Trank, the mastermind behind the $13 million hit “Chronicle” who is also developing “The Fantastic Four” for Fox and the “Spider-man” spinoff “Venom” for Sony Pictures, will be at the helm as director. At his side is producer Kevin Mishner, who is also prepping for the “Carrie” remake.



This will be another of many attempts to convert a video game with a strong narrative and heavy visual effects onto the big screen.

While some adaptations have proven successful at the box office (“Tomb Raider,” the never-ending “Resident Evil” franchise), the films rarely live up to fan’s expectations. (Timothy Olyphant, we really wanted “Hitman” to be better.)

Using IMDBpro and Box Office Mojo, we’ve taken a look at 14 video games adapted on the big screen, and have ranked them according to estimated profits.

(Note: All production budgets are based off estimates taken from IMDBpro. Worldwide grosses were accrued from IMDBpro and Box Office Mojo.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.