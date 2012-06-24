The Best And Worst Video Game-To-Movie Adaptions

Photo: Paramount screenshot
Sony Pictures recently announced the studio signed on to produce “Shadow of the Colossus,” an action-adventured video game designed for PlayStation.Josh Trank, the mastermind behind the $13 million hit “Chronicle” who is also developing “The Fantastic Four” for Fox and the “Spider-man” spinoff “Venom” for Sony Pictures, will be at the helm as director. At his side is producer Kevin Mishner, who is also prepping for the “Carrie” remake.
This will be another of many attempts to convert a video game with a strong narrative and heavy visual effects onto the big screen.
While some adaptations have proven successful at the box office (“Tomb Raider,” the never-ending “Resident Evil” franchise), the films rarely live up to fan’s expectations. (Timothy Olyphant, we really wanted “Hitman” to be better.)
Using IMDBpro and Box Office Mojo, we’ve taken a look at 14 video games adapted on the big screen, and have ranked them according to estimated profits.
(Note: All production budgets are based off estimates taken from IMDBpro. Worldwide grosses were accrued from IMDBpro and Box Office Mojo.)
Production Budget: $60 million (estimated)
Worldwide Box-Office Gross: $13 million
Profit: -$47 million
'Dungeon Siege' is an RPG developed by Gas Powered Games. First released in 2005, the plot features a farmer on his destiny in becoming a hero. The movie adaption, entitled 'In the Name of the King: a Dungeon Siege Tale' was released in 2006 and featured a star-studded cast, including Jason Statham (as the farmer), Leelee Sobieski, and 'Lord of the Rings' actor Jonathan Rhys-Davies.
Production Budget: $50 million (estimated)
Worldwide Box-Office Gross: $12.7 million
Profit: -$37.3 million
'Streetfighter' was first released as an arcade game in 1987. Characters in the game--each with their unique fighting style--are pitted against one another in international fights. With over $1 billion in revenue, Street Fighter is one of the best-selling franchises in video game history. Two film adaptions were later released: 'Street Fighter' in 1994 starred pop singer Kylie Minogue while Kristen Kreuk appeared in the 2009 version 'Street Fighter: the Legend of Chun-Li.'
Production Budget: $30 million (estimated)
Worldwide Box-Office Gross: $967,369
Profit: -$29 million
Filmmakers have attempted to adapt Playstation's version of 'Streetfighter' into a live-action movie several times without success. The film follows Jin Kazama seeking out revenge for the death of his moth. He finds a Tekken ID and gets swept into the 'King of the Iron Fist' tournament, which every Tekken game revolves around. Game creator Namco didn't have any input on this version of the film.
Production Budget: $25 million (estimated)
Worldwide Box-Office Gross: $3.6 million
Profit: -$21.4 million
First released in 2002, 'Bloodrayne' is action-adventure video game played in third person. It can be played on PlayStation 2, Xbox, Nintendo Game Cube, Mac OS, PC, and PlayStation Network. In 2005, the film adaption was released, featuring Sir Ben Kingsley, Meat Loaf, Michelle Rodriguez, and Kristanna Loken. This film marks the third video game film adaption by director Uwe Bell, who was also responsible for 'The House of the Dead' and 'Alone in the Dark.'
Production Budget: $42 million (estimated)
Box Office Gross (only domestic): $20.9 million
Profit: -$21.1 million
Buena Vista attempted turning Nintendo's beloved mascot into a popular film as well. However, the idea fell flat on its face. When the titular character's name was revealed as 'Mario Mario,' we knew this wasn't going to fare well.
Production Budget: $60 million (estimated)
Worldwide Box-Office Gross: $55.9 million
Profit: -$4.1 million
'Doom' was released in 1993 by ID Software as a first-person shooter video game. It was among the first of its kind to employ first-person shooting, three-dimensional graphics and multiplayer gaming. The franchise has received relative success and in 2004 was named 'Greatest Game of All Time' by industry insiders. One year later, the loosely based film adaption was released in theatres starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Karl Urban and Rosamund Pike.
Budget: $7 million (estimated)
Worldwide Box-Office Gross: $13.8 million
Profit: $6.8 million
Developed in 1996 and released in 1997 by video game software giant Sega, 'The House of the Dead' features the protagonists 'Thomas Rogan' and 'G' fighting against the inhumane experiments of the madman, 'Dr. Curien.' It is a first-person game developed for Arcade, PC, Sega Saturn, and mobile phone. The film adaption of the horror story (directed by Uwe Bell) was released in 2003 and featured Jonathan Cherry, Tyron Leitso, and Ona Grauer.
Production Budget: $50 million (estimated)
Worldwide Box-Office Gross: $97.6 million
Profit: $47.6 million
'Silent Hill' debuted in 1999 by Team Silent. Similar to Resident Evil--which is also Silent Hill's largest competitor--the game is a survival series based in multiple realities and dimensions. In 2006 the film adaption of the horror story was released, starring Radha Mitchell and 'Game of Thrones' actor Sean Bean.
Production Budget: $35 million (estimated)
Worldwide Box-Office Gross: $85.4 million
Profit: $50.4 million
'Max Payne' was developed in 2001 by Finish designers Remedy Entertainment and released by Gathering of Developers. While it was initially produced for Microsoft Windows, it was re-released by Rockstar Games for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Game Boy Advance. In 2008 the movie version hit theatres with Mark Wahlberg in the lead role.
Production Budget: $24 million (estimated)
Worldwide Box-Office Gross: $99.9 million
Profit: $75.9 million
The hit stealth game developed by IO Interactive revolves around an assassin-for-hire, Agent 47. The movie adaption was released in late 2007, starring Timothy Olyphant as Agent 47 and 'James Bond' babe Olga Kurylenko. Vin Diesel was going to star as the lead assassin until Olyphant took over. Diesel is still credited as executive producer.
Production Budget: $33 million (estimated)
Worldwide Box-Office Gross: $102.4 million
Profit: $69.4 million
The Capcom owned 'Resident Evil' franchise was created by Shinji Mikami. The first game was released in 1996. The apocalyptic survival series was later expanded into comic books, figurines, sound dramas and film, where model Mila Jovovich played the title role of Alice.
Budget: $18 million (estimated)
Worldwide Box-Office Gross: $122.2 million
Profit: $104.2 million
Another fighting game series, the 'Mortal Kombat' franchise started out as an arcade game and later transitioned to home consoles. Picked up by Warner Brothers in 2009, the video game features heavy violence and 'finishing moves'--special sequences that terminate the opposing player. In 1995 Paul W.S. Anderson directed the film adaption, starring Robin Shou and Christopher Lambert.
Production Budget: $200 million (estimated)
Worldwide Box-Office Gross: $335.1 million
Profit: $135.1 million
Created by Jordan Mechner, the first 'Prince of Persia' video game was designed for Apple Computers in 1989. Since then, it has been published by numerous companies, including the most recent, Ubisoft. They have been the most successful in adding new games to the franchise. In 2010 Walt Disney Pictures released the film version of the franchise, 'Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time' starring Jake Gyllenhall, Ben Kingsley, and Gemma Arterton.
Production Budget: $80 million (estimated)
Worldwide Box-Office Gross: $274.7 million
Profit: $167.7 million
Long before Angelina Jolie was British archaeologist Lara Croft, she was just a character in Toby Gard's video game. The first version of 'Tomb Raider' was released in 1996 by Core Design, with Crystal Dynamics taking over in the later years. In 2006 the Guinness Book of World Records recognised her as 'The Most Successful Human Virtual Game Heroine.'
A sequel to the film, 'Lara Croft Tomb Raider: 'The Cradle of Life,' was released two years later. Though it didn't fare as well in the U.S., the film still earned more than its $90m estimated production budget with $156.5 million worldwide.
