There's a new ETF that will let you bet on the future of video games

It’s easy to get invested in beating a video game.

And now there’s a new exchange-traded fund that will let you literally invest in the future of your favourite game creators.

On Wednesday, the PureFunds Video Game Tech ETF was launched by ETF Managers Group with PureFunds, ISE ETF Ventures, and EE Fund Management.

The ETF will trader under the ticker ‘GAMR.’

The ETF will be a security that tracks the performance of major video game and video game accessory companies such as Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, and Logitech according to a release from PureFunds.

“Investing in technology has developed as a sector where its different segments redefine existing industries or introduce new economies altogether, and it’s become increasingly important for investors to consider thematic, targeted exposure to reflect these changes,” said PureFunds CEO Andrew Chanin said in the release.

The popularity of ETFs has exploded in recent years with investors now having the chance to buy baskets of assets that can track everything from the S&P 500 to betting against people betting against the stock market.

And while it may seem exciting to track some asset class or grouping you’ve long wanted a piece of, research shows that the creation of an ETF usually means any outperformance of the assets underlying the fund has peaked.

