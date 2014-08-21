Here Are The Top 10 Places Video Game Developers Want To Work

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) published the results of a developer satisfaction survey on Tuesday (via GameSpot’s Eddie Makuch) that reveals where more than 2,200 developers would like to work.

According to the survey, the majority of game developers want to work for Valve, the developer behind the “Half-Life” series and the Steam game distribution platform.

More respondents said they would rather work for Valve than for themselves.

Check out the full list below.

Valve, which is a privately owned company based in Bellevue, Washington, has created some of the most beloved titles in the last generation of consoles, including “Portal,” “Left 4 Dead” and “Half-Life 2.” The company has earned a 4.6 average rating on Glassdoor.com, with one reviewer calling it “the best company to work for in the tech industry,” adding how Valve is “amazingly empowering” and “salaries are above top of the industry.”

One unique aspect of Valve’s corporate culture, as the company’s employee handbook points out, is that “nobody reports to anybody else. We have a founder/president, but even he isn’t your manager.” (In case you’re interested, the full handbook is a fun read.)

“This company is yours to steer — towards opportunities and away from risks. You have the power to green-light projects. You have the power to ship products… There’s no red tape stopping you from figuring out for yourself what our customers want, and then giving it to them,” Valve’s handbook reads.

After Valve and “my own company,” survey respondents said Activision-Blizzard, the developers behind the popular “World of Warcraft” and “Call of Duty” franchises, was the next-most desired place to work. Here’s one interesting wrinkle: Respondents said they’d rather stick with their “current employer” than work for Nintendo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.