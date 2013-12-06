Finally, You Can Play Video Games With Your Mouth Or Your Rear

For anyone looking for a new way to play video games, a man has created two very unique game controllers — one that can be controlled by your mouth and another by your rear.

Really.

Ben Krasnow, an engineer at video game developing company Valve, created the two controllers. In the videos below, he demonstrates how the two controllers work, though Krasnow doesn’t say why he came up with the ideas.

The mouth controller uses hardware from a computer mouse connected to a retainer that you wear.

Krasnow points out that it would be impossible to use this to play an actual game. It’s not really for precise movements but more for swiping gestures and movements.

You’d also have to wear a retainer to use the mouth controller.

The one for the rear that’s made out of a bathroom scale and Xbox 360 controller let’s you turn a character left or right while you sit on top of it.

It’s not really clear what either of these would add to the gaming experience. It sure doesn’t seem like the “rear” controller would make me any better at first-person shooters.

As silly as they look or sound, these controllers could be useful prototypes for someone with physical disabilities.

