Video Game Consoles Are Still The Most Popular Streaming Devices For TVs

When people talk about the streaming video to TV market, the most common devices discussed are smart TVs and dedicated devices like Roku and Apple TV. But what gets overlooked are video game consoles. These actually comprise the vast majority of the global connected TV market, according to a new report from BI Intelligence.

The connected TV market includes internet-connected smart TVs, dedicated streaming devices, and internet-enabled video game consoles.

Video game consoles with streaming video playback capabilities account for 54% of the connected TV market.

Smart TVs, or televisions with a built-in internet connection, account for 38% of the connected TV market.

Streaming devices, including Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast, account for less than 10% of the connected TV market.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

