Video Game Consoles Aren't Just For Gamers, The Devices Are Dominating The Streaming TV Ecosystem

The connected TV market is most often talked about as a race between smart TV manufacturers and streaming device makers (think Apple TV). But what people miss in this discussion — and what’s especially important from a developer perspective — is that video game consoles are actually the most popular connected TV device in global living rooms. And that’s by a wide margin.

A new report from BI Intelligence finds that video game consoles with streaming video playback capabilities account for 54% of the connected TV market. In all, as of March 2014, more than 280 million video game consoles with streaming video playback capabilities have been sold globally, compared to just 39 million streaming devices.

But are these devices actually used to stream video?

The answer is yes, and not just among the youngest audiences, although they are the most likely to use consoles as streaming devices.

In the report, BI Intelligence lays out why the market is currently so dominated by video game consoles, and how that will likely change in coming years. We also look at who actually uses video game consoles for streaming and what innovative features make consoles unique within the streaming ecosystem.

For access to the full report, subscribe to BI Intelligence.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

BI Intelligence is a tech research service from Business Insider. Sign up now to receive full access to all our analysis, reporting, and downloadable charts on the digital media industry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.