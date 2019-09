Last week a Japanese journalist, Tetsuo Jimbo, drove through the 20 kilometer evacuation zone around Fukushima nuclear plant. Everywhere in the area sets off his radiation meter. The only living things in the area are cows and abandoned dogs.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Also: Take A 360 Degree Virtual Tour Of Japan’s Earthquake Damage >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.