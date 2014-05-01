Insane Video From Inside An Office Shows A Tornado Forming In Italy

A video that appears to be taken from inside an office building shows a tornado forming in northern Italy.

The wind tunnel seems to rise up from behind trees, and debris swirls close to the window. The person behind the camera eventually dives for cover.

Check it out:

And here’s the full video:

Another tornado hit the same area of Italy almost exactly a year ago, injuring 11 people and destroying several homes.

(Via @StormhunterNL)

