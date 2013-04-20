Video From The Crazy Shootout Between Police And Boston Suspects

After a police officer was shot dead at MIT university, the manhunt for the suspects sought in the Boston Bombing carried over into nearby Watertown, Mass.



The Telegraph has captured some video of the events of last night, with heavily-armed police officers and helicopters overhead. In the video, audio from the shootout with police is heard, which The Telegraph says is from a resident of Watertown that posted it to Facebook.

Heavy gunfire and explosions can be heard, and police later shout, “Show me your hands! Show us your hands!”

Watch the video below:

