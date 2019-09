Horrifying video/audio of people indoors, trying to avoid the tornado in Joplin.



It really gets going around 2:30, and from then on you hears screams and yells of “Jesus” and “I love you” from people who obviously thought they were doing to die. (via Drudge)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.