Video From Greece Seems To Show Police Attacking Protesters Unprovoked

A commenter directed us to this YouTube video, which appears to show Greek riot police attacking a peaceful protest without physical provocation.



At about 0:50, a policeman apparently lashes out violently at a protester at the back of the crowd with a baton or stick. That provokes a response from another protester, and then the policemen proceed to spray massive amounts of pepper spray into the group, pushing them offscreen.

We don’t know exactly what was going on on the ground, but if this is anything like it appears then the Greek police has some serious explaining to do. So much for that promise not to “stand against our parents, our brothers, our children or any citizen who protests and demands a change of policy.”

