Twitter Will Never Be The Same After Today

Twitter is hosting its first annual developers conference, Chirp, this week. Here’s the video you missed. It’s the whole gang: CEO Ev Williams, cofounder Biz Stone, platform boss Ryan Sarver, and of course, Will.I.am.



Cofounder Biz Stone at Chirp



Cofounder Biz Stone at Chirp

CEO Ev Williams at Chirp



CEO Ev Williams at Chirp

Platform boss Ryan Sarver at Chirp



Platform boss Ryan Sarver at Chirp

Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am introduces DipDive, and his vision for the future



Black Eyed Peas' Will.i.am introduces DipDive, and his vision for the future

