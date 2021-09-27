French president Emmanuel Macron hit in the head with an egg while visiting a food and hotel expo

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with cooking students, Tuesday June 8, 2021 at the Hospitality school in Tain-l’Hermitage, southeastern France. Philippe Desmazes, Pool via AP

Macron was hit in the head with an egg during a visit to a hotel, catering, and food trade fair on Monday.

Macron’s egg-throwing assailant appeared to be a 20-year-old man yelling “vive la révolution.”

In June, Macron was slapped in the face by another critic, who’s serving four months in prison.

French President Emmanuel Macron suffered his second physical assault in just a few months on Monday.

During a visit to a hotel, catering, and food trade fair near the city of Lyon, Macron was hit in the head with an egg.

A local news outlet, Lyon Mag, released a video showing the egg hitting the side of the president’s head and neck as he made his way through a dense crowd of people at the convention center. The egg didn’t break when it hit Macron’s head, but it reportedly shattered when it hit the floor.

The video shows a somewhat surprised Macron being shielded by his body guards in the middle of a packed room after the egg hit. Macron’s assailant appeared to be a 20-year-old man yelling “vive la révolution,” who was apprehended by law enforcement at the scene and later taken into custody, Lyon Mag reported.

Agence France-Presse reported that Macron requested his advisors interview his egg-throwing assailant.

“If he has something to say to me, let him come,” Macron said.

Macron visited the Eurexpo in Chassieu to talk with restaurant and hospitality industry professionals, who reportedly praised him for sending pandemic-related government funding to the industry.

In June, Macron was slapped by a man, who shouted, “Down with Macronism” and a pro-royalist slogan, in the Drome region of southeastern France. The man was arrested and is serving four months in prison.