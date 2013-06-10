French Open Final Interrupted By Protester With A Flare

The French Open final was interrupted today when a protester managed to find his on the court and light a flare, just feet from where Rafael Nadal was standing.



It was the second time the match had been interrupted by protesters as there was a brief ruckus in the upper deck. Several protesters were quickly ushered out of the stadium.

Here is the protester. The full video can be seen below…

Here’s the video…

