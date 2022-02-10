VIDEO: ‘Freedom Convoy’ paralyzes several US border crossings and Canada’s biggest cities

- The so-called “Freedom Convoy” has paralyzed Ottawa for nearly two weeks.
- Truckers protesting COVID-19 restrictions are also blocking several US-Canada border crossings.
- French protesters launched their own version of the convoy, and there’s one planned in the US as well.
Protesters from Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” continue to paralyze Ottawa and several border crossings into the US. They’ve also inspired a similar convoy in France.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
European cities are threatening ‘Freedom Convoy’-inspired protesters with jail time in hopes of avoiding blockades like Canada