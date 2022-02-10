Search

VIDEO: ‘Freedom Convoy’ paralyzes several US border crossings and Canada’s biggest cities

Havovi Cooper,Erica Star Domena
  • The so-called “Freedom Convoy” has paralyzed Ottawa for nearly two weeks.
  • Truckers protesting COVID-19 restrictions are also blocking several US-Canada border crossings.
  • French protesters launched their own version of the convoy, and there’s one planned in the US as well.

Protesters from Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” continue to paralyze Ottawa and several border crossings into the US. They’ve also inspired a similar convoy in France.

