Remember Freddy Adu? Last Night, He Proved He Still Exists By Setting Up A Huge USA Goal

U-S-A! U-S-A!



Freddy Adu is only 22-years-old. So even if he’s not going to be the saviour of American soccer, he can still turn into a pretty good player.

Last night the former phenom came on as a substitute in a 0-0 game against Panama. Minutes later, he launched a perfect long ball to Landon Donovan, who picked out Clint Dempsey for the game-winning goal.

Here’s the video:

