France escapes with a win in their opening match of Euro 2016 with a gorgeous goal in the 89th minute

What a start for the 2016 UEFA European Championship. Just when it looked like Romania was going to steal a point against the host-nation France, Dimitri Payet delivered a rocket in the 89th minute to save the day.\

France was the better team most of the match, but Romania did give France a big-time scare. They just missed one goal on a point-blank shot early in the second half and later scored an equaliser in the 65th minute.

But just when it looked like each team would take home one point with a draw, Payet unleashed a rocket with his left foot from just outside the box. What a beauty!





