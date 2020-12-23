Fran Belibi only needed 2 steps from the free-throw line for her dunk on UCLA and help keep No. 1 Stanford undefeated

Meredith Cash
AP Photo/Marcio Jose SanchezAfter rattling the rim, one of college basketball’s lone female dunkers put a finger to her lips to shush her opponents — and maybe her sceptics, too.

  • Stanford Cardinal sophomore Fran Belibi is one of the few players in women’s college basketball who can dunk.
  • The 6-foot-1 star picked off a pass, dribbled the length of the court, and threw down an impressive slam against the Cal Golden Bears that made SportsCenter’s top-10 earlier this month.
  • Belibi followed up that effort with a gasp-inducing dunk against the No. 10 UCLA Bruins on Monday, taking just two steps inside the free-throw line before rattling the rim.
  • No. 1 Stanford’s star forward then ran back down the court while holding a finger to her lips to shush her opponents – and perhaps her sceptics as well.
  • Check out the highlight-reel play below:

