Fox Used A Weird 'Saturday Night Live' Intro For The MLB All-Star Game

The Major League All-Star game is in New York this year, and “Saturday Night Live” is very much a New York City institution. But SNL is also on NBC, so it was a little weird when Fox chose to use an SNL-like intro for their All-Star game pregame show.



The intro concluded with Joe Buck introduced as the host, who then joked about Justin Timberlake not being available.

The entire thing was just off. Here’s the intro…

