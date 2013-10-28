Fox Missed The Unusual Ending To Game 4 Of The World Series

For the second straight night, a World Series game ended in unusual fashion, only this time fans watching on television had to wait for the replay to actually see it.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the tying run at the plate, Koji Uehara picked Kolten Wong off of first base. However, when it happened, Fox was zoomed in on a Cardinals fan in the stands and switched back to the field only in time to show the first base umpire calling Wong out.

It was the first time ever that a World Series game had ended on a pickoff. This came after game three ended with a rare obstruction call and now the World Series is tied at two games apiece. Here is the final out:



Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.