Photo by Bellator MMA / Paramount Network Raymond Daniels hit Peter Stanonik with multiple low blows.

Two fights on Friday’s behind-closed-doors Bellator 245 show were ruled No Contests after low blows prevented the male participants from continuing.

The heavyweight fighter Tyrell Fortune appeared to grimace after throwing a knee strike at Jack May, as he likely knew it landed low.

And in a welterweight fight on the main card, Raymond Daniels hit Peter Stanonik with two spinning back kicks to the groin.

The second kick was so hard Stanonik could be heard crying for minutes, in pain, on the floor. Later, in the hospital, he was seen in a wheelchair.

Watch the low blows right here, along with highlights of the entire event.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Bellator MMA fighter was kicked so hard in the groin he spent minutes on the canvas in agony and was later seen in a wheelchair.

It all went down at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut â€” a behind-closed-doors Bellator 245 show on Friday, September 11.

Raymond Daniels and Peter Stanonik fought a welterweight match on the main card, but it was not long before the bout was waved off and ruled a No Contest in the second round because of an “accidental groin kick.”

It was not the only low blow of the fight, as Daniels had hit Stanonik with two spinning back kicks below the belt-line. Stanonik can then be heard crying in agony, making sounds no man would ever want to make.

Watch the foul right here:

“Raymond Daniels just landed two straight very hard spinning back kicks to Peter Stanonik’s groin,” the ESPN MMA reporter Marc Raimondi tweeted.

“Stanonik is laying on the ground crying, in an incredible amount of pain. The fight is over. Never seen anything quite like that.”

Raimondi added that Stanonik said after the event that “he’s mostly ok with just a contusion to his groin area â€¦ he was being pushed in a wheelchair at the hospital.”

Incredibly, this was not the only groin shot of the night

In one of the four matches on the preliminary card, a first-round No Contest was ruled because of an “accidental groin strike.”

A low blow also caused an early finish in Tyrell Fortune and Jack May’s heavyweight bout.

The fight had only been going for two minutes and 42 seconds before May appeared unable to continue after a knee strike, which landed below his belt-line.

Fortune, who threw the knee, can even be seen grimacing as if he knew the shot had landed somewhere May would rather it hadn’t.

Watch it here:

Six of the eight bouts at Bellator 245 were fought clean, without infringement.

They included an inverted heel hook finish in Taylor Johnson’s win over Ed Ruth, a unanimous decision win in favour of Cat Zingano in her catchweight fight against Gabby Holloway, and a split decision verdict for Phil Davis in his light heavyweight fight versus Lyoto Machida.

Watch highlights of the show here:

Bellator returns Saturday for the second of its back-to-back shows this weekend, with Bellator 246 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Select fights include:

Juan Archuleta vs. Patchy Mix â€” bantamweight

Jon Fitch vs. Neiman Gracie â€” welterweight

Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett â€” catchweight (131.7-pounds)

Read more:

Conor McGregor got drug-tested while he was vacationing on his yacht, meaning he’s not officially retired

Dana White signed a raw MMA novice because he reminded him of a young Mike Tyson and ‘scared the s—‘ out of the UFC boss

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Conor McGregor offers nothing as a competitor, and is no longer interested in a rematch

An MMA fighter was disqualified from a match when he hit his opponent with an illegal soccer kick to the head

Alistair Overeem split his heavyweight opponent’s head open, scoring a bloody KO win with nasty ground-and-pound

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.